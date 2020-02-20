'Westworld' season 3 trailer sets the stage for an AI battle

Earlier this year, series co-creator Jonathan Nolan told Deadline he wanted to share a different vision of dystopia. "Dystopia can look pretty beautiful in the world," he said. "Just because the world is corrupt inside, doesn't mean it can't be smothered over and pretty. We wanted to find a version of dystopia that we hadn't seen before." Judging by this most recent trailer, Nolan and company have achieved that goal.

Westworld season three will hit HBO and HBO Go on March 15th.