Daimler is clearly eager to expand its plans for self-driving trucks. The automotive giant is teaming up with Waymo to develop trucks capable of level 4 autonomy, or full self-driving in specific conditions. The early strategy will focus on a modified Freightliner Cascadia that uses Waymo Driver for navigation.

This first truck will be available in the US in the “coming years,” the companies said. The two would also “investigate” expanding their efforts to other brands and markets.