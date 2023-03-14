Waze can now direct you to charging stations that support your EV The feature will roll out globally over the next few weeks.

You might need one less app — and forego a headache — next time you're out driving and need to find an EV charging station. Google will now provide Waze users with the locations of charging stations tailored to their specific car.

Google has offered Waze users the ability to find charging stations along their drive since the end of 2021. But, this update is a small though significant change. Just share your car model and charging connectors with Google and Waze will thene show charging stations compatible with the given information. No more watching your battery dip precariously low only to reach an incompatible charging port.

Google

EV sales are growing exponentially worldwide. According to the International Energy Agency, only 120,000 EVs sold globally in 2012. Within a decade, the same number of electric cars were being sold per week. Last September, President Biden set a goal that 50 percent of cars sold across the United States in 2030 will be electric. In line with this shift, US companies put over 700 million dollars towards electric vehicle charging in 2022. On top of that, they've put 13 billion dollars into domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles.

The feature will roll out globally over the next few weeks. Local Map Editors within the Waze community will continue to review and make necessary changes to charging station information in real-time.