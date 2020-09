Planning a trip on Waze just got a little easier. You can now plan a drive in your web browser of choice using the Live Map and then save it to your mobile app by clicking the “Save to app” button.

When you set your preferred time of arrival, Waze will tell you when to leave the house in order to get there on time. The app will even send you push notifications based on real-time traffic data, so if traffic starts slowing down, it will encourage you to hit the road earlier.