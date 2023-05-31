WD_Black SSDs are up to 56 percent off right now Purchase the 1TB (PS5 compatible) Gen4 model with a heatsink for just $80.

If you're in the market for a fast NVMe SSD for your PC or console, Amazon has some great options in its latest sale. The WD_Black SN850 and P40 models are on sale with steep discounts as high as 56 percent, with sizes ranging from 1TB to 4TB. The best deal is on the latest WD_Black 1TB SN850X NVMe with a heat sink that offers speeds up to 7300/6300 MB/s (read/write) and PS5 compatibility. It's priced at just $80, a savings of 56 percent ($100) over the regular price.

The latest SN850X is available in sizes up to 2TB, with read speeds a bit faster (6,600 MB/s) on the 2TB model. Both come with a heatsink and support Game Mode 2.0, and are compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles. They also make great storage and media drives on PCs, thanks to high speeds that allow quick program loading and the ability to play back 8K video.

If you don't need PS5 compatibility or a heat sink, Amazon has the regular SN850X on sale as well in four sizes, at $80, $175 and $350 for the 1TB, 2TB and 4TB models, respectively. The best deal is on the 4TB unit, priced at just $350 for a savings of 50 percent off the regular price — a nice deal if you need a very fast SSD with high capacity.

Finally, if it's USB-C storage you're looking for, the WD_Black 1TB and 2TB P4 Game Drive SSDs carry significant discounts as well. The 1TB model is available for $100, or 44 percent off the regular price, while the 2TB version is on sale for $160, saving you a full 52 percent. These models are compatible with both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, giving you a speedy archiving option (up to 2,000 MB/s) that lets you save space on your main drive and quickly restore games.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.