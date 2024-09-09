Apple brings sleep apnea detection to the Watch Series 10

Apple is bringing sleep apnea detection to the most recent generations of its Watch, the company announced today. At the iPhones 16 launch event, Apple revealed the feature would come to the new Series 10, as well as the Series 9 and Ultra 2. If you wear your watch while you sleep, you'll get an alert in the morning if symptoms are detected through the night, urging you to visit your clinician. The data for this will be collated in the Health app on the iPhone.

Rather than using oxygen saturation, which would be the logical approach, Apple says it's using motion tracking. This is likely related to the messy patent battle surrounding the blood oxygen sensor in the Watch that has stymied the company's work in this area. The feature was rumored for a while but the hints suggested Apple had struggled to make its workaround as effective as required. Apple added that it expects to have the FDA's blessing in the near future, and will bring sleep apnea tracking to 150 countries later this month. Samsung, meanwhile, already has FDA approval for a similar feature on the Galaxy Watch.

