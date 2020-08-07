The best deals we found this week: Nest WiFi, Sony wireless earbuds and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week brought deals on handy networking devices and some of our favorite wireless earbuds. A two-pack of Google’s Nest WiFi system remains on sale for $199 at a bunch of retailers, and two Sony wireless earbuds that we reviewed and rated highly dropped to their lowest prices ever. You can also snag a handy 15-port Thunderbolt 3 docking station for $40 off, and save hundreds on a few TCL 8-series Roku smart TVs. Here are the best deals from the week that you can still grab today.
Google Nest WiFi
If you’ve wanted to upgrade your home WiFi system, Google’s Nest WiFi is a good option. You can snag a two-pack, which includes one router and one access point, for $199 at Best Buy, B&H Photo and BuyDig. The latter retailer throws in a couple of smart plugs and a microSD card into the bundle, so you can get a few extra perks if you go the BuyDig route. We gave the Nest WiFi system a score of 84 for its easy installation process, minimalist design and built-in smart speaker.
Two of our favorite true wireless earbuds from Sony remain on sale: the WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are on sale for $170 at Best Buy and Amazon, and the new Sony WF-SP800Ns are down to $150 at Best Buy and Amazon, too. The WF-1000XM3s (score: 89) hold the top spot as our favorite wireless earbuds right now thanks to their solid ANC, great audio quality, good wireless connection and their six to eight hours of battery life. The WF-SP800Ns (88) are a bit sportier as they offer more sweat resistance than the other earbuds, and they also have good sound quality and ANC capabilities.
A docking station can help you make your new work-from-home space more efficient. CalDigit’s TS3 Plus has basically every port you’d ever need and it’s on sale for $210 right now. Its 15-port array includes five USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, a dual-bandwidth DisplayPort, an SD card slot and more. It even includes a couple of Thunderbolt 3 ports as well. Not only can you connect up to two displays at once along with any other accessories you need to use daily, but the TS3 Plus will also charge your laptop while it’s connected with up to 87W of power.
You can still get a couple of TCL’s 8-series Roku TVs on sale at Best Buy. The 65-inch 4K model is down to $1,000 and the massive 75-inch 4K model is one sale for $1,800. While the latter was $300 lower last week, the current sale price is still a good one as it’s $1,200 off the TV’s normal price. The 8-series came out at the end of last year and these sets have better color performance and more precise backlighting than previous generations thanks to quantum-dot and mini LED technology.
Now’s the time to grab an Echo Dot while you can get one for as low as $1. Amazon continues to run a promotion that allows new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers to buy two months of the service and then add on an Echo Dot for only $0.99 extra, or an Echo Dot with Clock for only $10 extra. These are the lowest prices you’ll see on Echo Dots, so it’s worth giving Music Unlimited a shot for a couple of months if you’ve been eyeing one of Amazon’s smallest smart speakers. Just remember that your Music Unlimited subscription will renew after the two-month period at the normal price of $10 per month unless you cancel.
You can get two of Amazon’s most popular Alexa devices for less when you buy them together. Now the Fire TV Stick 4K with Echo Dot bundle costs $65, which is $35 less than its normal price. It was only cheaper last year during the holiday shopping season, so while this isn’t the lowest price ever, it’s a good deal if you have an immediate need for both devices. The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of our favorite streaming devices thanks to its compact design and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The Echo Dot is a good tiny smart speaker that’s one of the easiest (and most affordable) ways to start using Alexa more frequently.
If you need a battery pack that won’t take up too much space in your bag, Anker’s PowerCore Slim is a safe bet — and it’s on sale for $20 on Amazon when you clip the $5 coupon on the product page and use the code ANKER1231 at checkout. It measures just over a half-inch thick and has a 10,000mAh capacity, which is enough to charge newest iPhones and Pixel smartphones twice over. It also has a “rapid charge” feature that lets you power up the bank fully in 4.5 hours when you use a USB-C PD wall charger.