This week's best deals: NVIDIA Shield TV, the Apple Watch and more

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV at Best Buy - $130

Apple Watch Series 5

Engadget

The latest model of the Apple Watch remains on sale at Best Buy for $350. Sales on the latest Apple Watch don’t come by often, and when they do, you typically won’t see the price drop more than this. The Series 5 has all of the stellar features of the previous Apple Watch models, and it has a few unique features including an always-on LTPO display, a built-in compass and international emergency calling.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy - $350

Ableton Live 10

Ableton

From now until May 30, you can get Ableton Live 10 audio production software for 30 percent off. This knocks the price of the Intro tier to $70, the Standard tier to $325 and the Suite tier to $525, making this deal better than what Ableton offered last Black Friday. A digital audio workstation like Live 10 is essential if you want to start making beats on your computer, and Ableton’s software lets you produce as well as perform your own music. If you’re not ready to take the plunge with Live 10, Ableton also increased its free-trial period from 30 days to 90 days. You can even get its Making Music instructional book for free, too (it normally costs $30 for a physical version).

Buy Ableton Live 10 starting at $70

Olympus E-M10 Mark II

Olympus

Adorama still has a great deal on a mirrorless camera: get the Olympus O-MD E-M10 Mark II Micro Four Thirds with an M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II R lens for $300. While this isn’t the latest model, it’s quite capable with its five-axis in-body stabilization, 16-megapixel sensor, tilting display and its 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder. The only downside is that it’s video recording abilities max out at 1080p at 60fps. Nevertheless, $300 for a mirrorless camera of this quality and a lens is a great deal.

Buy Olympus E-M10 II at Adorama - $300

Amazon Echo

Engadget

The Amazon Echo is back down to its Black Friday price of $60 at Best Buy and Amazon. This smart speaker normally costs $100 and we sometimes see it drop close to $80. This is probably the best price we’ll see this Alexa speaker drop to before Amazon Prime Day. We gave the Echo a score of 90 for its solid audio quality, responsive mics and relatively affordable price. If you want to start a smart home ecosystem, you can add an Amazon Smart Plug to your order for only $10 more.

Buy Amazon Echo at Best Buy - $60

Sonos sale

Engadget

Sonos is still offering discounts on some of its popular speakers. You can get the Sonos Beam soundbar for $350, the Sonos One for $150, and the Sonos One SL for $130. While all three sales are great, the $150 Sonos One is arguably the best option for most users, particularly those who want to start building a home sound system. We gave the Sonos One a score of 90, praising it for its excellent audio quality, subtle design and voice-assistant compatibility, among other things.

Buy Sonos Beam at Sonos - $350

Buy Sonos One at Sonos - $150

Buy Sonos One SL at Sonos - $130

New deal additions

Theragun sale

Let’s be honest - we could all use a massage right now. Theragun is offering up to $150 off its massage devices, knocking a decent amount off of the prices of its three models. The G3 Pro now costs $450, the G3 costs $350 and the Liv (currently sold out) costs $200. Originally made for professionals, Theragun machines deliver something close to deep-tissue massages that can be rejuvenating for your muscles. The more advanced the model, the more amplitude and speed settings you’ll get.

Shop Theragun sale

Google Home

Walmart has the Google Home for only $50 right now. This is a great deal because this smart speaker typically goes for $75 to $100, and has an original price of $120. One of the original Google Assistant speakers, the Google Home provides more robust audio than the Google Home Mini and it can control smart home devices, music playback and basically anything else you can ask the Google Assistant to manipulate.

Buy Google Home at Walmart - $50

Satechi spring sale

Accessory maker Satechi is having a site-wide spring sale from April 10 through April 12 - just use code SPRING15 to get 15 percent off your order. It’s a good opportunity to look for a USB-C hub, wireless mouse or keyboard (I use the aluminum Bluetooth keyboard often and love it) or laptop stand to level-up your home office.

Shop Satechi’s Spring sale