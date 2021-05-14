This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Those who have been holding out for a price drop on some of the latest M1 MacBooks were in luck this week. Apple's MacBook Air M1, our current favorite of the bunch, is $100 off at Amazon, and those who need extra storage can get the 512GB model for $150 off. Star Wars Instant Pots continue to be 40 percent off even after the May the 4th holiday has come and gone. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

MacBook Air M1

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is down to $899 at Amazon, which is $100 off its normal price and a record low. That's for the base model, which runs on 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you need a larger SSD, the 512GB model is also on sale for $1,100. We gave the MacBook Air M1 a score of 94 for its super fast performance, solid build and great battery life.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $899Buy MacBook Air M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $1,100

AirPods Pro

Billy Steele / Engadget

Woot still has the AirPods Pro for $190, which is $60 off their normal price. While not as low as we saw them during Black Friday, it remains one of the best prices we've seen. We gave the AirPods Pro a score of 87 for their solid ANC, good audio quality and hands-free Siri capabilities. If you're not comfortable with Woot's return policy, you can grab the AirPods Pro for $197 at Amazon.

Buy AirPods Pro at Woot - $190Buy Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - $197

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Kris Naudus / Engadget

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller returns to its all-time-low price of $59 at Amazon. That's $11 off its normal price and, while that might not seem like a huge sale, it's significant considering discounted Nintendo products are hard to come by. We like its comfortable grips, D-pad and built-in infrared sensor and vibration feature.

Buy Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at Amazon - $59

Star Wars Instant Pots

Williams Sonoma

While most Star Wars Day deals expired last week, a handful of character-themed Instant Pots are still down to $60 at both Williams Sonoma and Amazon. You can pick up the 6-quart Little Bounty (The Child), R2D2 or Darth Vader multi-cookers for $40 less than usual, and considering these special pots rarely go on sale outside of May the 4th, now's the time to take the plunge.

Buy The Child Instant Pot at Williams Sonoma - $60Buy The Child Instant Pot at Amazon - $60

Buy R2D2 Instant Pot at Williams Sonoma - $60

Buy Darth Vader Instant Pot at Williams Sonoma - $60Buy Darth Vader Instant Pot at Amazon - $60

iPad Pros

Chris Velazco / Engadget

A few 2020 iPad Pros are on sale at Amazon, namely the 512GB 11-inch version that has been discounted to $950. This sale comes on the heels of the 2021 iPad Pros officially going on sale earlier this month — and you can get a few of those devices for less, too. Walmart has the 128GB 11-inch model for $749 or the 256GB version for $849, or $50 off their normal prices. While the 11-inch iPad Pro doesn't have the new Liquid Retina XDR display that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has, it does have Apple's new M1 chipset, a new 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a USB-C Thunderbolt port and 5G support.

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) at Amazon - $950Buy 2021 iPad Pro (128GB) at Walmart - $749Buy 2021 iPad Pro (256GB) at Walmart - $849

Omaze PC sweepstakes

Omaze

Omaze has a sweepstakes going on right now in which you can win $20,000 to build the PC of your dreams. It costs nothing to enter, but if you do pay for additional entries, those donated funds benefit Gamers Outreach, an organization that provides video games and other recreation for children in hospitals. You can also use the code AFF50 to get 50 bonus entries as well.

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win at Omaze

Eufy robovacs

Eufy

Amazon is running a sale on May 14th that has dropped the prices of Anker's Eufy-branded robovacs to all-time lows for one day only. The mid-tier BoostIQ RoboVac 15C is down to $140, or less than the 11S we recommended in March, while its more powerful BoostIQ RoboVac 30 sibling has been discounted to $150. We liked the 11S for delivering effective cleaning and strong collision avoidance at a good price, even when it wasn't on sale. The 15C builds on that with WiFi and support for voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant, while the 30C improves suction power and includes boundary strips. You can find all of Amazon's Eufy deals here.

Buy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C at Amazon - $140

Buy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 at Amazon - $150

New tech deals

Logitech Folio Touch case for iPad

Logitech's Folio Touch keyboard case for the 11-inch iPad Pro is $32 off, bringing it down to $128. This is one of our favorite alternatives to the Magic Keyboard because it has comfortable, backlit keys, a touchpad that's similar in size to that on the Magic Keyboard and it provides more protection for your iPad, too.

Buy Logitech Folio Touch at Amazon - $128

Razer Quartz Pink collection

A handful of gaming accessories in Razer's Quartz Pink collection are on sale, including the Kraken Kitty headset, which is down to $130, and the BlackWidow V3, which is down to $125. While not all-time lows, this is a decent sale that can help you save money while upgrading your gaming setup with newer (and cuter) things.

Buy Kraken Kitty headset at Amazon - $130Buy BlackWidow V3 at Amazon - $125Buy Viper Ultimate mouse at Amazon - $124Buy Base Station V2 at Amazon - $60

Kasa Smart Plug Mini (4 pack)

A pack of four Kasa Smart Plug Minis is down to $24 when you clip the 10-percent on-page coupon. These are small enough that you can fit two of them on one outlet, and they let you turn any regular household item into a smart one. They also support voice commands with Amazon's Alexa or the Google Assistant, and you can control your plugged-in items from anywhere using the Kasa mobile app.

Buy Kasa Smart Plug Mini (4 pack) at Amazon - $24

