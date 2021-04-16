This week's best deals: $20 off Google's Nest Audio and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week brought a bunch of deals on new gadgets, including Amazon's rotating Echo Show 10 and Google's Nest Hub. The former dropped to a new all-time low while the latter remains 20 percent off at various retailers. AirPods Pro are more than $50 off right now, and Amazon Prime members can snag the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $20. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Google Nest Audio

Engadget

The Nest Audio smart speaker is still $20 off across the web, bringing to down to $80. It already packed a lot of value into its normal $100 price tag, but it's an even better buy at this sale price. We gave it a score of 87 for its minimalist design, solid audio quality and good use of the Google Assistant.

Buy Nest Audio at Best Buy - $80 Buy Nest Audio at Walmart - $80 Buy Nest Audio at B&H Photo - $80 Buy Nest Audio at Google - $80

AirPods Pro

Billy Steele / Engadget

Apple's AirPods Pro are down to $197 on Amazon, which is over $50 off their normal price. While not an all-time low, it's the best price we've seen in a while. We gave them a score of 87 for their solid ANC, comfortable design and hands-free Siri support.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - $197

MacBook Air M1

Engadget

The latest MacBook Air with the new M1 chipset and 512GB of storage is $100 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $1,149. If you always need more storage than the base models allow, this is a great opportunity to save some money while upgrading your laptop. We gave the MacBook Air M1 a score of 94 for its blazing fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad, good battery life and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $1,149

Echo Show 10

Engadget

The new Echo Show 10 remains on sale for $200, which is $50 off its normal price. We gave Amazon's newest smart display a score of 83 for its excellent audio quality, its camera that can double as a home surveillance lens and its convenient pan-and-zoom feature during video calls.

Buy Echo Show 10 at Amazon - $200

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

Prime members can still grab the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $20, which is $10 off its normal price. The most affordable of Amazon's streaming dongles, the TV Stick Lite runs on a quad-core processor with 8GB of storage, and it supports FHD video with HDR. It also comes with a simplified version of the Alexa voice remote, so you can control the stick using voice commands.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $20

DJI Osmo Pocket

DJI

BuyDig still has the DJI Osmo Pocket for $199, which is $170 off its normal price. It's a tiny, gimbal-mounted camera that uses 3-axis stabilization and a 1/2.3-inch sensor to shoot smooth video in up to 4K. It also has built-in dual microphones and supports microSD cards up to 256GB.

Buy Osmo Pocket at BuyDig - $199

Omaze PC sweepstakes

Omaze

Omaze has a sweepstakes going on right now in which you can win $20,000 to build the PC of your dreams. It costs nothing to enter, but if you do pay for additional entries, those donated funds benefit Gamers Outreach, an organization that provides video games and other recreation for children in hospitals. You can also use the code AFF50 to get 50 bonus entries as well.

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter to win at Omaze

New tech deals

Shark Ion RV761 robot vacuum

One of our favorite budget robot vacuums, the Shark Ion RV761, is on sale for $200 at Best Buy. That's $50 off its normal price and a great deal on a robo-vac that packs a ton of value for the money. It cleans hard and carpeted floors well and has an easy-to-use mobile app with which you can start and stop the device as well as set cleaning schedules.

Buy Shark Ion RV761 at Best Buy - $200

Shark IQ robot vacuum with clean base

One of Shark's high-end robot vacuums with clean base is down to $419 at Wellbots when you use the code ROBOENGADGET at checkout. In addition to automatically emptying debris into its base after each cleaning, this model has intelligent home mapping, self-cleaning brush rolls that help trap pet hair and voice control with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Buy Shark IQ RV1001AE at Wellbots - $419

Master & Dynamic sale

You can get 25 percent off of most Master & Dynamic products in the company's friend and family sale by using the code BFF25 at checkout. While the new MW08 are excluded from this sale, you can still grab other solid headphones and earbuds like the MW07 Plus and the MW65.

Shop Master and Dynamic sale

