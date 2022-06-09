The makers of 'What the Golf' are back with VR game 'What the Bat'

More physics-based silliness is coming to Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR this year.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|06.09.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 9th, 2022
In this article: news, gaming, what the bat, steamvr, games, meta quest 2, virtual reality, video games
What The Bat
Triband

Triband, the studio behind early Apple Arcade standout What the Golf, is back with a new game on a completely different platform. What the Bat is a virtual reality title that's coming to Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets later this year

It looks like another ridiculous physics-based game where part of the fun is in figuring out what exactly is going on in each of the more than 100 levels. This time around, you'll have baseball bats for hands and you'll use them for cooking, petting a dog, painting, playing pinball, pickling, parking and brushing your teeth. Although What the Bat isn't really a baseball game, you will still get to do some batting too.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget