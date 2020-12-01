WhatsApp lets you use custom wallpapers for each chat

Now that it has launched disappearing messages, WhatsApp is trying to make regular ones more memorable. It has not only launched a selection of new wallpapers and stickers, but made it possible to customize chats for groups and individuals. The latter feature lets you choose a specific wallpaper for each chat or individual contact, creating the mood you want and helping you remember who you’re talking too.

The Facebook-owned chat app improved the wallpaper selection by adding new colors for the default “doodle” wallpapers. It also introduced “new, diverse and iconic images of nature and architecture” from around the world to better reflect its 2 billion strong global user base. Finally, it introduced new graphic designs in both bright and dark albums.