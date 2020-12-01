Latest in Gear

Image credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp lets you use custom wallpapers for each chat

It also launched improved sticker searches and a new animated WHO sticker pack.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
21m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

WhatsApp introduces custom chat wallpapers
WhatsApp

Now that it has launched disappearing messages, WhatsApp is trying to make regular ones more memorable. It has not only launched a selection of new wallpapers and stickers, but made it possible to customize chats for groups and individuals. The latter feature lets you choose a specific wallpaper for each chat or individual contact, creating the mood you want and helping you remember who you’re talking too.

The Facebook-owned chat app improved the wallpaper selection by adding new colors for the default “doodle” wallpapers. It also introduced “new, diverse and iconic images of nature and architecture” from around the world to better reflect its 2 billion strong global user base. Finally, it introduced new graphic designs in both bright and dark albums.

If you like Stickers, WhatsApp made them easier to find by letting you search with text or emoji, or browse by category. It’s encouraging stickers creators to make this process easier by tagging them with emoji and text. WhatsApp also introduced an animated version of its popular World Health Organization (WHO) “Together at Home” sticker pack. The new features will start rolling out this week.

In this article: WhatsApp, wallpapers, custom chat wallpapers, stickers, search, WHO, sticker pack, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best laptop deals we found for Cyber Monday

The best laptop deals we found for Cyber Monday

View
The best Cyber Monday tech deals that are worth your money

The best Cyber Monday tech deals that are worth your money

View
Apple's MacBook Air M1 drops to $899 for Cyber Monday

Apple's MacBook Air M1 drops to $899 for Cyber Monday

View
Volkswagen may release a small EV for as little as $24,000

Volkswagen may release a small EV for as little as $24,000

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr