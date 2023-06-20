WhatsApp can now automatically silence unknown callers

With a new update, WhatsApp wants to make spam calls less annoying and let users select the optimal privacy settings, the company announced. The first feature, called Silence Unknown Callers, does exactly that — the calls won't ring on your phone, but will appear in your call list, in case the call is important but you have to respond. For most users, that should offer a decent blend of practicality and privacy.

And speaking of privacy, WhatsApp also introduced a feature called Privacy Checkup. "Selecting ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings will navigate you through multiple privacy layers that strengthen security of your messages, calls, and personal information," the company said. Doing so provides options like "Choose who can contact you," "Control your personal info," "Add more privacy to your chats" and "Add more protection to your account."

WhatsApp also released an emotional new video encouraging users to check in on friends they may be concerned about. The company even provides a template: "Hey, I've been thinking about you. I'm here if you need to chat. No one else can see this but us. And you can also turn on disappearing mode or use the chat lock feature." It's a way for WhatsApp to promote key privacy features — chat lock was just introduced last month, for example. It could also be counterprogramming to the notion that chat lock is tailor made for cheaters, as many commenters pointed out when it launched. The new features are now rolling out.