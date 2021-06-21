The CDC launches a Spanish language WhatsApp chatbot to help people find vaccines

The chatbot will help people find locations to get the COVID-19 vaccines, and counter common misinformation.
Karissa Bell
K. Bell|06.21.21
@karissabe

Sponsored Links

Karissa Bell
K. Bell
@karissabe
June 21st, 2021
In this article: news, gear, covid-19, coronavirus, whatsapp, vaccines, facebook
The Spanish-language CDC app on WhatsApp.
WhatsApp

The CDC and WhatsApp have teamed up on a Spanish language vaccine-finder service to help reach people who have yet to get COVID-19 vaccines. The service, called “Mi chat sobre vacunas COVID,” is a chatbot that helps users find locations to get vaccinated, and find free rides to get there.

Importantly, the service will also counter common misinformation about the shots, with details on side effects and why it’s important to get vaccinated. That extra info is important as Latino communities in particular have been targeted by a wave of vaccine misinformation throughout the pandemic — much of it spread via WhatsApp — that officials say has fueled vaccine hesitancy.

The chatbot is available by messaging “hola” to 1-833-636-1122 or can be accessed directly here.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget