Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

WhatsApp was exposing users' phone numbers in Google search

It fixed a flaw that let search engine bots index its Click to Chat links.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
57m ago
Comments
65 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

INDIA - 2020/04/07: In this photo illustration a WhatsApp logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

WhatsApp claims it fixed an issue that was showing users’ phone numbers in Google search results, TechCrunch reports. The change comes after security researcher Athul Jayaram revealed that phone numbers of WhatsApp users who used the Click to Chat feature were being indexed in search.

Click to Chat allows users to create a link with their phone number in plain text. According to Jayaram, because the links don’t have a robot.txt file in the server root, they cannot stop Google or other search engine bots from crawling and indexing the links. Jayaram says as many as 300,000 phone numbers may have appeared in Google search results, and they could be found by searching “site:wa.me.”

As TechCrunch notes, Jayaram isn’t the first to report this issue. WaBetaInfo pointed it out in February. While the issue seems to be fixed, it’s a pretty big security flaw and apparently it’s been a problem for at least several months. 

As you may remember, in 2018, Facebook stopped letting people search for users by their phone numbers. WhatsApp has also taken steps to improve chat security by letting users block group chat invites from strangers or select contacts.

Engadget has reached out to WhatsApp for comment.

In this article: whatsapp, search, google, phone numbers, click to chat, links, privacy, security, flaw, indexed, search engines, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
65 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

View
SpaceX's next Starlink launch will help improve satellite imagery of the Earth

SpaceX's next Starlink launch will help improve satellite imagery of the Earth

View
Apple may unveil its ARM-based Mac processors at WWDC this month

Apple may unveil its ARM-based Mac processors at WWDC this month

View
Nintendo says 140,000 more NNID accounts were vulnerable

Nintendo says 140,000 more NNID accounts were vulnerable

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr