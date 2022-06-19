WhatsApp now lets you mute and message individual users during group calls

The app will also alert you when someone joins a call.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.19.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 19, 2022 9:26 PM
In this article: Internet, news, gear, Services, web, whatsapp
WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters

WhatsApp has added a handful of features to make group calls more manageable. As of this week, you can both mute and message specific people in your group calls, the company announced in a tweet spotted by Android Central (via The Verge). The former should be particularly helpful in situations where someone might not be aware that everyone else can hear what’s going on in the background of their home or office. The company has also added a banner that will notify you when someone joins a group call.

WhatsApp has introduced a number of new features as of late. Alongside the group calling functionality, this week saw the addition of new privacy toggles that give people more granular controls over their profile photos and Last Seen status. The company also finally made it easier for Android users to migrate their chat histories to a new iPhone.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget