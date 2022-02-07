WhatsApp may soon let you hide your online status

WhatsApp is developing a feature that would allow users to hide their online status, according to WABetaInfo . On Saturday, the outlet shared a screenshot of new privacy settings that allow someone to decide who can see them when they’re using the app. The feature would complement the recent tweaks WhatsApp introduced to the app’s Last Seen functionality .

Following a beta rollout in April , the company released an update that added a “My Contacts Except” setting, allowing for more granular control over who can see when you last checked the app. The problem with WhatsApp’s Last Seen status was that it gave contacts a way to find out if you had seen their message even if you turned off read receipts.

Per the screenshot WABetaInfo shared, the new online status feature will allow you to restrict the same people who you don’t want to see your Last Seen status. It’s surprising it has taken this long for WhatsApp to start work on such a basic privacy feature, but now that it’s finally on the way, it’s something many users are sure to appreciate.