WhatsApp postpones new privacy policy amid ‘confusion’

WhatsApp’s decision to delay the new policy comes after the company abruptly introduced privacy changes earlier this month with a pop-up warning that users could accept the new policy by Feb. 8, or lose their ability to use the app altogether. The new terms address the company’s recent focus on business messaging, a feature that’s widely used in many places outside the US. But the warning alarmed many users, who interpreted the changes as Facebook tightening its grip over their data.

Now, WhatsApp is walking back some of its previous messaging. “We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms,” the company says. “No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15.”

Even with the delay, WhatsApp may find it difficult to reverse the damage that’s already been done. Encrypted messaging app Signal — which is now backed by one of WhatsApp’s original founders who has turned into a vocal critic of Facebook in recent years — has seen a wave of new users since WhatsApp’s bungled privacy announcement (and an extra boost from Elon Musk). It’s also prompted investigations from officials in multiple countries.