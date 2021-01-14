WhatsApp postpones new privacy policy amid ‘confusion’

WhatsApp says it will give users more time to agree to its controversial new privacy policy, citing mass “confusion” and “misinformation” about the update. The Facebook-owned messaging app now says that it will allow users to “review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15,” and that it won’t be cutting off anyone’s service on February 8.
“We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update,” the company wrote in an update. “There's been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts.” The company said it remains committed to end-to-end encryption and that “this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook.”