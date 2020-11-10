Latest in Gear

Image credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp makes shopping within its app easier

A new button on business pages will take you to product catalogs.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
54m ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Product catalog in WhatsApp
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is making shopping within the app a bit easier. It's rolling out a shopping button, which will take you to a business' list of goods and services.

The button, which WhatsApp says will be available worldwide, looks similar to a storefront icon. If a business has set up a product catalog, you can tap the button to view it. You'll then be able to chat to the business if anything catches your eye. The button will sit where the voice call button used to — a single call button will instead have options for both voice and video calls.

Curiously, there doesn't seem to be a formal checkout flow just yet. A video showing off the feature displays a "message business" option, but no buy or "add to cart" button. WhatsApp recently released another video showing off its vision of "how easy we think messaging a business should be." There was an "add to cart" option shown in that demo. Engadget has contacted Facebook for clarification.

Facebook has been making more inroads into shopping across its various services over the last couple of years. Instagram, for instance, recently expanded its shopping features to IGTV and Reels. Last November, Facebook launched its own payments system, Facebook Pay.

In this article: whatsapp, shopping, facebook, app, mobile, ecommerce, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
How to buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10th

How to buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10th

View
The Morning After: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S kick off next-gen gaming

The Morning After: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S kick off next-gen gaming

View
Amazon cuts up to 30 percent off hard drives, SSDs and removable storage

Amazon cuts up to 30 percent off hard drives, SSDs and removable storage

View
Slingbox server shutdown will kill every box in two years

Slingbox server shutdown will kill every box in two years

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr