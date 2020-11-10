WhatsApp makes shopping within its app easier

WhatsApp is making shopping within the app a bit easier. It's rolling out a shopping button, which will take you to a business' list of goods and services.

The button, which WhatsApp says will be available worldwide, looks similar to a storefront icon. If a business has set up a product catalog, you can tap the button to view it. You'll then be able to chat to the business if anything catches your eye. The button will sit where the voice call button used to — a single call button will instead have options for both voice and video calls.