Latest in Gaming

Image credit: The Game Band

'Where Cards Fall' is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in early 2021

You can wishlist it now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
34m ago
Comments
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Where Cards Fall
The Game Band

One of the highlights of last year’s Apple Arcade launch was Where Cards Fall, a slice-of-life puzzle game where you would create houses of cards to guide your character through an artfully geometric landscape. It was an Apple Arcade exclusive at the time, and was certainly one of the more compelling reasons to subscribe to the service. Now, however, it will finally be arriving for the Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Epic Games Store early next year.

Where Cards Fall is meant to be a mobile game, but its story and mechanics are far deeper than is typical of the genre. In our hands-on last year, our own Jessica Conditt said that the game is rich and highly interactive, as you’re building a living world without any discrete levels or loading screens. Building the cards might be simple, but figuring out the puzzles gets more difficult over time. The upside is that there’s no death in this game, so you get to focus in on the puzzles and the story without having to worry about dying.

According to the game’s developer, you can wishlist it now on Epic Games and Steam, and just keep an eye out for it on Nintendo’s eShop.

In this article: where cards fall, nintendo switch, epic games store, steam, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

View
Living with TCL's 8-series 4K TV: Quality without paying for OLED

Living with TCL's 8-series 4K TV: Quality without paying for OLED

View
Can Evernote make a comeback?

Can Evernote make a comeback?

View
How to pick the right iPhone 12

How to pick the right iPhone 12

View
Google is giving its smart displays new touch controls

Google is giving its smart displays new touch controls

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr