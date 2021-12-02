Tour the White House's Christmas decorations on Google Street View

You can now take a tour of the White House's halls decked with Christmas trees and other decor fit for the season — virtually, that is. Google first added the official residence of the President of the United States to the places you can visit on Street View almost a decade ago. But now, you can take a virtual walk of its premises to see how the place has been decorated.

The press office of the First Lady previously said that the administration would launch interactive viewing experiences for the White House's decorations this year. In addition, to the 360-degree Street View experience, there's now a "Holidays at the White House" tour available on the White House Experience mobile and web apps. According to The Hill, tours of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. are currently not available to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so these virtual experiences may be the only way you can get a glimpse of its decorations for the holidays.

The White House is only one of the many historic sites you can visit on Street View — there's also Chile's Palacio de la Moneda, the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza, the Palace of Versailles and the Colosseum, among others. If you still can't (or won't travel), maybe a virtual trip or two would be enough to sustain you for now.