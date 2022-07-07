White House confirms Tesla is working on an 'open' Supercharger network in North America

When Tesla first launched its network of Supercharger stations, it did so with little thought to interoperability, as the company was virtually the only serious EV automaker around at the time. But as other companies have entered the EV market in recent years, demand for charging station access has steadily risen, prompting Tesla to begin opening its existing charger network to third-party EVs.

In 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company's open-access Supercharger pilot program — already in 13 European countries — would soon be coming to the US. A recent White House fact sheet, spotted by InsideEVs, suggests that it could arrive by the end of the year.

"Later this year, Tesla will begin production of new Supercharger equipment that will enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers," the fact sheet read. To access it, American EV owners will need to download the latest Tesla app and select the "Charge Your Non-Tesla" option from the menu, per the Verge.

Tesla has spend the better part of a year expanding access to its European charger network. However, despite operating in more than a dozen countries, only select stations within each nation are actually available to non-owners. Only in the Netherlands is every Supercharger open-access. To do the same in North America, Tesla will need to install adapters at its stations to get around the company's proprietary charging plug shape as well as ensure that the Supercharger's software can securely handshake with the new myriad non-Tesla EVs.