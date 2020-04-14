WHO debunks coronavirus misinformation on Facebook Messenger

Facebook and the World Health Organization (WHO) are again teaming up to make it easier to find reliable information about the coronavirus.

The organization launched a new chatbot for Messenger, which allows Facebook users to access news and updates about the pandemic, such as the latest official statistics and press releases from the organization. Perhaps most importantly, the bot will also debunk common hoaxes and misinformation, such as claims that taking hot baths or eating garlic can help prevent people from getting sick.