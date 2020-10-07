Microsoft tests a Windows 10 setup screen that asks how you'll use your PC

Different people use their computers for different things, and the latest tweak Microsoft is testing will apparently help Windows start off optimized for your preferred tasks. A post on the Windows Insider Blog details the updated out of box experience with this new screen (above) that asks what you plan to do.

For testers right now, if they see the screen it won’t change the configuration of their system, but from the prompts you can see the direction it might go. If you need a system for schoolwork, then note taking and collaboration prompts can be up front, a family PC could present the option to set up additional users right away, and gamers could get their own set of prepared options. If you’re in the test group, it will pop up once you reset and reinstall Windows from scratch.