Windows 10's Start menu is getting a visual refresh

Microsoft has rolled out the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build, giving us a glimpse of a new Start menu that was redesigned to look cleaner and more coherent. Insiders in the Dev Channel will now have access to a refreshed menu that no longer uses solid color backplates behind logos in the app list. Further, the new menu has a partially transparent background, which works with both of Window 10’s light and dark themes. Users can apply their preferred accent color to the redesigned Start frame and tiles, as well, by going to “Start, taskbar, and action center” under Color in Settings.

A subset of Insiders now also have access to a new Microsoft Edge feature that shows all open tabs in one panel simply by pressing Alt + TAB. In addition, Microsoft is changing the default setting for 2-in-1 devices so that users would automatically switch to the new tablet experience with enhanced touch when they detach the keyboard. The current version of the OS shows a prompt first asking non-Insiders whether they want to switch to tablet mode.