Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

You can even do some multitasking.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Comments
271 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Your Phone Apps in Windows 10
Microsoft

You’ll soon have access to your phone’s apps on your PC — if you have the right phone, at least. Microsoft is rolling out a Windows 10 Your Phone update with support for running mobile apps on your desktop, as promised when Samsung revealed the Galaxy Note 20. You won’t have to reach for your handset just to check on a mobile-only social network or order lunch from a delivery app.

Apps run in separate windows to allow for multitasking, and you can pin them to your Start menu or Taskbar if you use them often enough. You can use a mouse, keyboard and touch to interact.

As hinted earlier, though, you can’t just use this with any device. In addition to using the latest Your Phone software on your Windows 10 system, you’ll need a phone with the latest Link to Windows integration — and for now, that means a Samsung phone running Android 9.0 (Pie) or later. The computer and phone need to be on the same WiFi network, so this won’t be an option for checking the device you forgot at home.

Even so, this is a big step up from phone screen mirroring. You don’t have to handle everything a single window, or wade through your phone’s OS just to launch a favorite app. It’s not the seamless union of desktop and mobile that Microsoft envisioned with Continuum, but it’s considerably closer.

In this article: Samsung, Microsoft, Windows 10, your phone, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Software, Android, apps, personal computing, mobile, smartphone, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
271 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 5G BlackBerry could be 'the most American-made phone out there'

The 5G BlackBerry could be 'the most American-made phone out there'

View
Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

Nintendo Switch games are up to 50 percent off in eShop sale

View
Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

View
Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

View
A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr