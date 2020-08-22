Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

You’ll soon have access to your phone’s apps on your PC — if you have the right phone, at least. Microsoft is rolling out a Windows 10 Your Phone update with support for running mobile apps on your desktop, as promised when Samsung revealed the Galaxy Note 20. You won’t have to reach for your handset just to check on a mobile-only social network or order lunch from a delivery app.

Apps run in separate windows to allow for multitasking, and you can pin them to your Start menu or Taskbar if you use them often enough. You can use a mouse, keyboard and touch to interact.