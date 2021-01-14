Latest in Gear

Image credit: Paul Thurott

Windows 10X leak reveals another attempt at taking on Chrome OS

Microsoft still wants to make a simplified version of Windows.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Windows 10X desktop leak
Paul Thurott

Sponsored Links

Windows 10X was supposed to be Microsoft’s dual-screen OS, powering devices from a slew of major manufacturers. But that plan changed last year when the company revealed it was going to be focusing on single screen devices. You know, normal laptops and tablets. So what is Windows 10X really going to be now? Apparently, a lot like Microsoft’s take on Google’s Chrome OS, according to Paul Thurott, who’s been testing a leaked version of the OS.

Early Windows 10X screens show a dramatically streamlined version of Windows 10, with a simple setup experience, a clean desktop with centered taskbar icons, and a Start menu that fills the entire screen. Every app runs in full screen, and it appears as if you can only install software from the Microsoft Store. Windows 10X basically looks a lot like the ill-fated Windows 10S. Microsoft eventually transitioned that into a mode within Windows 10, rather than a standalone OS.

According to ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley, Windows 10X will likely only work with Intel systems from third-party companies. Eventually though, it could support ARM chips and appear on future Surface devices. The lack of traditional Win32 app support could be a huge downside, but Foley claims that could be mitigated with an upcoming Azure Cloud PC service, which could let you run normal Windows software virtually.

In this article: Windows 10X, Microsoft, Windows 10, OS, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

View
Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

View
The Galaxy S21 Ultra packs two telephoto lenses and supports the S Pen

The Galaxy S21 Ultra packs two telephoto lenses and supports the S Pen

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr