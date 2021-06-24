Microsoft Store is getting a much-needed overhaul for Windows 11

The Microsoft Store is getting a major redesign for Windows 11, with Microsoft rebuilding it from the ground up. the store will have a much-needed visual overhaul with a look that falls in line with the modernized Windows 11 aesthetic. Along with updated icons and different layouts, you can expect to see sleeker animations. Android apps are coming to the store too.

There are some important changes for developers. They can use a payments system of their choice to handle in-app purchases. If they do so, Microsoft won't take a cut of those transactions. That's a major shot against the likes of Apple's App Store, which takes up to a 30 percent cut of transactions.

Developers will also have more control when it comes to rolling out patches, and they'll no longer have to format Microsoft Store apps in the MSIX format — .MSI or a plain ol' .EXE should do the trick. Progressive web apps are also welcome.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is bringing its own apps, such as Edge, Office, 365, Teams and even Notepad to the store. Other apps you can expect to see hitting the store include Adobe Creative Cloud, Disney+, TikTok and Zoom. The entertainment tab, meanwhile, features movies and TV shows from across various streaming services.

