Windows XP source code leak sheds light on Microsoft's OS history

Microsoft is no stranger to Windows source code leaks, but a new incident might just provide insights into its history. Bleeping Computer and ZDNet report that a 4chan user has posted what’s believed to be source code for Windows XP Service Pack 1, Windows 2000, and Windows Server 2003. The files were circulating privately for years, according to the leaker, but are only becoming publicly available now — and they include some early work on Windows XP.

The Verge noted that the code includes multiple unreleased themes from XP’s early development (when it was nicknamed Whistler), including a theme that conspicuously imitates parts of Apple’s Aqua design language from OS X (now macOS). This seems to have been a placeholder for developing the theme engine and clearly never shipped, but it does highlight the fierce rivalry between Apple and Microsoft at a time when the tech industry was still computer-centric.