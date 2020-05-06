Latest in Gear

Image credit: Wink

Wink smart home users have one week to subscribe or be shut off

The last-minute surprise doesn't have many fans.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
25m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Wink Hub 2
Wink

Many smart home device makers rely on subscriptions to keep a steady stream of money coming in, but Wink is learning how that strategy can easily go wrong. The company has announced plans to move to a $5 per month subscription on May 13th (yes, just one week from now), and it’s mandatory. Decline to sign up and you’ll lose access to devices in the app as well as all automations. “Long term costs and recent economic events” (read: COVID-19) prompted the move, according to Wink, and the company didn’t want to sell user data to offset the costs of running services for free.

If you think that both the short notice and the threat of a hard cutoff will anger customers... well, you’re correct. Reddit users and others are incensed. They’re being asked to pay $5 per month to keep using the devices they already have in their homes, and one week gives them very little time to either weigh the merits of a subscription or find alternatives. “Pay the ransom or they kill our smart homes,” one user said.

We’ve asked Wink for comment. However it responds, the decision highlights the risks of basing your smart home system around free services without some kind of core offline functionality. While that kind of system can be very alluring so long as it lasts, you’re also trusting that the company can keep those free services running indefinitely. If it can’t, your connected household might be rendered useless with little warning.

In this article: Wink, smart home, home, household, subscription, internet, Services, internet of things, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's Surface Book 3 has 10th-gen Intel CPUs and new NVIDIA GPUs

Microsoft's Surface Book 3 has 10th-gen Intel CPUs and new NVIDIA GPUs

View
The Sonos Arc is a smart soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

The Sonos Arc is a smart soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

View
iOS 13.5 can automatically share your Medical ID in an emergency call

iOS 13.5 can automatically share your Medical ID in an emergency call

View
Google Authenticator for Android can finally move accounts between devices

Google Authenticator for Android can finally move accounts between devices

View
Microsoft To Do adds features the day Wunderlist shuts down

Microsoft To Do adds features the day Wunderlist shuts down

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr