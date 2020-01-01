The Winklevoss twins are making a movie about the Winklevoss twins

David Fincher’s movie The Social Network committed the origins of Facebook to film. A major part of that drama brought to light how Mark Zuckerberg allegedly stole an idea from the Winklevoss twins to create Facebook. According to Deadline, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have partnered with Stampede Ventures to create a film about their own adventures in cryptocurrency. An adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s Bitcoin Billionaires, the film will detail how the twins invested in Bitcoin payment processor BitInstant, and eventually became the first people to make $1 billion from the cryptocurrency.

Stampede Ventures is headed by former Warner Bros. production chief Greg Silverman. The company has yet to release a movie. It had planned to release its first film, Pink Skies Ahead this spring, but the premiere was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stampede has officially announced 22 other movies thus far.