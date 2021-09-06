The 2022 Winter NAMM Show has been rescheduled for June

The National Association of Music Merchants has delayed the 2022 Winter NAMM Show. The annual event, which didn’t go forward as an in-person gathering in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now take place between June 3rd and 5th, instead of January 20th and 23rd as previously announced. The trade show will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

The change in date means there won’t be separate NAMM Summer and Winter events. Instead, they’ll be the one event, known as The NAMM Show, that will combine the best of both conferences. NAMM says it’s postponing Winter NAMM due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to account for new product developments and launches.

“As the health and safety of our members remains top of mind, and after carefully listening to companies here in the US and around the world, the new dates will help members maximize their opportunity and accelerate what has arguably been a transformative time both in new products and in how they come to market,” Joe Lamond, the CEO and president of NAMM, said.