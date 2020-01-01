Latest in Gear

Withings' Steel HR smartwatch is 30 percent off ahead of Black Friday

It's best for those that like the analog look, but want some smart features.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Withings Steel HR Sport
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

While we take smartwatch designs like those of the Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watches for granted now, they’re still a bit polarizing. Not everyone wants such a techie timepiece and that’s where Withings’ smartwatches come into play. That company makes attractive, analog-style watches with hidden smart features and now you can get a couple of them for 30 percent off. The Withings Steel HR and Steel HR Sport are both discounted right now, bringing the former down to $125 and the latter down to $140.

Buy Steel HR at Withings - $125 Buy Steel HR Sport at Withings - $140

Both of these smartwatches actually tell time using a standard analog dial, but Withings includes a sub-dial that shows your progress towards your move goal for the day. There’s also a circular digital display that’s the same size as the sub-dial that will show stats like your current heart rate. At a glance, most wouldn’t be able to tell that the Steel HR was a smartwatch, but the wearer will have the confidence that it’s tracking daily steps, distance, heart rate and more while knowing that the watch fits in with most of their outfits. While both the Steel HR and the HR Sport track the same metrics and have a connected GPS feature, only the HR Sport will give you a fitness score and estimate VO2 max.

These smartwatches also deliver smartphone alerts to your wrist, but instead of full messages displaying on their faces, the watches have different levels of vibration to signal certain alerts. They’re also both water-resistant up to 50 meters and have battery lives that last up to 25 days on a single charge. That means you’ll be able to track daily activity and sleep for nearly a month before having to power up again.

In addition to the two timepieces, Withings’ Body+ smart scale is also on sale for $70 at Amazon and Withings, which is $30 off its normal price. We like this scale for its slick design and its ability to recognize up to eight different users. While it measures weight like any other scale would, it also measures body fat, muscle mass and hydration, and you can keep track of your gains and losses in the companion smartphone app.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

