Team Ninja's 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' comes to consoles and PC on March 3rd

You'll have to wait a few months if you want to see Team Ninja's latest take on Nioh-style demon slaying. Koei Tecmo has confirmed that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty arrives March 3rd for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via the Microsoft Store and Steam). It will also be accessible through Xbox Game Pass on launch.

Wo Long is effectively Team Ninja's love note to Koei Tecmo's long-running obsession with Three Kingdoms-era China (see: Dynasty Warriors). You play a militia member fighting a demon onslaught in the later Han Period. You'll encounter famous warriors in the process. As with the Nioh series, you can expect an action-based battle system that rewards different playstyles, but is also unforgiving — when the creators talk about gaining strength by "overcoming adversity," it's safe to presume you'll die often.

You'll have something to play in the meantime, depending on your choice of platform. Sony just revealed that the remastered Nioh 2 will be one of PlayStation Plus Essential's free games for November alongside the Lego Harry Potter Collection and Heavenly Bodies.

It's not clear if Wo Long will continue Team Ninja's track record. There is a large potential audience, at least. Team Ninja has announced that the two Nioh games have shipped a combined 7 million copies since the franchise's debut in February 2017. While that won't make FromSoftware nervous (Elden Ring alone had sold 16.6 million units by July this year), it suggests the new title could have plenty of fans.