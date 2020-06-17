Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Zynga

‘Words with Friends’ spin-off ‘Word Pop’ pits you against Alexa

Make as many words as you can from six letters.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
27m ago
Word Pop
Zynga

Zynga’s Words with Friends has been a mobile mainstay for nearly a decade, and now there’s a new take on the game — and you don’t even need any friends to play it, just an Alexa-equipped device. Launching today, voice-based Word Pop sees Alexa challenge players to create as many words as possible from a bank of six letters, in a series of minute-long sessions.

Say or spell as many words as you can during each session, and you’ll get points for both the number of words you come up with, and the length of the words you find. There’s no end goal, per se, it’s just a quick and fun way to test your word knowledge — and because you’re playing solo, you’re unlikely to ruin friendships in the same way you might by landing a triple word score on your pal in traditional Words with Friends. Just say “Alexa, open Word Pop” to get started.

