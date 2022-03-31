Here are some of the best storage deals we've seen on World Backup Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today is World Backup Day and to mark the occasion, retailers including Amazon and Best Buy are offering some solid deals on storage. Amazon's sale includes an all-time low price for SanDisk's 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I memory card. It has dropped by $35 from $175 to $140 in a one-day-only deal. If you're looking to seriously upgrade the amount of storage available on your Nintendo Switch, that's not a bad option.

Also falling to an all-time-low price for today only is the 500GB version of Samsung's T7 Touch SSD. The external drive has a fingerprint sensor you can use to keep your data secure. It's currently $80, which is a temporary drop of $30. The deal only applies to the silver model, unfortunately, and not the black version. The larger-capacity models, which you can find on the same page, have been discounted too.

Elsewhere, SanDisk's 2TB Extreme Portable SSD has been reduced to its second-best price ever. The price of the rugged drive has dropped significantly from $460 to $200 — you'll save $260. Again, this deal is only available for today only.

Meanwhile, Best Buy's World Backup Day sale isn't quite as extensive, but there are still some good deals to be found, especially if you could do with adding a ton of storage to your backup process. Take, for instance, the 14TB version of WD's Easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive. The price has dropped by $163 to $200. As with the Amazon deals mentioned above, the offer is only available today.

