The fastest-selling PC game ever is a 'World of Warcraft' expansion

When you think of hot-selling PC games, you probably think of the annual Call of Duty refresh or Rockstar’s latest magnum opus. However, the all-time record just went in a (somewhat) unexpected direction. Blizzard claims that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, an expansion for its 16-year-old MMO, is now the fastest-selling PC game “of all time.” Gamers bought about 3.7 million copies worldwide in the game’s first full day of availability, pushing past the 3.5 million of the previous record holder — conveniently, Blizzard’s own Diablo III.
The developer was also keen to point out that World of Warcraft was enjoying a revival before the launch. The online RPG had the highest number of subscribed players in the months up to and immediately after an expansion launch compared to any point in the past decade. More people have been playing year-to-date than in the same period in any of the past 10 years, Blizzard added, and total player time for the time frame “nearly doubled” compared to the same point in 2019.