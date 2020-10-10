'Worms Rumble' open beta test starts November 6th

You’ll soon get to find how how well a Worms battle royale works in practice. Team 17 has revealed (via PlayStation Blog) that Worms Rumble will be available on PS5, PS4, and Steam on December 1st, with a cross-play open beta running between November 6th and November 8th. The test will include the game’s signature battle royale modes (Last Worm Standing and Last Squad Standing), standard deathmatch, and one arena as well as a training map.

You’ll have full access to the launch day weapons and new utilities like the jetpack and grapple gun.