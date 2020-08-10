Latest in Gear

Image credit: Woz

Woz is hosting a livestream charity fundraiser for his 70th birthday

There are a ton of guests joining in for a good cause.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
Steve Wozniack 70th birthday
While Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hasn’t worked for the company in an official capacity for more than 30 years, “Woz” is still beloved by many in the tech community. As such, it’s no surprise that when he celebrates his 70th birthday tomorrow, the internet is invited to celebrate along with him. Woz’s wife Janet has set up a virtual 70th birthday party to benefit the musician Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation.

As most everything is in the era of COVID-19, the party will take place via a livestream on Twitch, Twitter and Woz’s b-day website. The guest list is quite extensive and diverse, with attendees including Octavia Spencer, Shaquille O’Neal, Shepherd Fairey, David Copperfield, George Takei and of course Jewel, who is MC’ing the event.

The livestream starts at 8PM ET / 5PM PT, and after that begins the “11 Days of Wozdom,” which is described as 11 days of challenges to win Apple gear, merchandise, a shout-out from Woz on Twitter and more. Right now, there’s no real details on what the challenges are — on Woz’s site, there are names for each day, like “bake a cake,” “dancing with the stars,” “happy place,” “Apple kindness” and so on. More details should be revealed during the stream, but USA Today reports that the organizers said the creative challenges will be focused on “happiness, creativity, ingenuity and fun.” Regardless, it’s a bit of fun frivolity in a time where such things can’t hurt, especially if Woz and Janet can raise some money for a good cause.

