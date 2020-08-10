Woz is hosting a livestream charity fundraiser for his 70th birthday

While Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hasn’t worked for the company in an official capacity for more than 30 years, “Woz” is still beloved by many in the tech community. As such, it’s no surprise that when he celebrates his 70th birthday tomorrow, the internet is invited to celebrate along with him. Woz’s wife Janet has set up a virtual 70th birthday party to benefit the musician Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation.

As most everything is in the era of COVID-19, the party will take place via a livestream on Twitch, Twitter and Woz’s b-day website. The guest list is quite extensive and diverse, with attendees including Octavia Spencer, Shaquille O’Neal, Shepherd Fairey, David Copperfield, George Takei and of course Jewel, who is MC’ing the event.