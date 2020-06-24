Robinhood reportedly facing SEC probe for selling to high-speed traders

Robinhood is under civil fraud investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and according to The Wall Street Journal, it could pay a fine exceeding $10 million. The no-commission investment app, which recently scrapped its planned UK expansion even though enjoyed a surge in popularity during the pandemic, apparently didn’t disclose until 2018 that it sells clients’ orders to high-speed trading firms.

While taking payments from those firms to fulfill clients’ orders is legal, it remains controversial, with critics arguing that it creates a conflict of interest and could lead to the exploitation of small investors. The SEC requires brokers to disclose to investors if they use the practice, which is called “payment for order flow.” However, Robinhood didn’t put the information on its website until 2018, five years after it was founded.