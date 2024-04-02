X names its third head of safety in less than two years
The role had been empty since last June when Ella Irwin resigned following criticism from Elon Musk.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned. The company said Tuesday that it had Kylie McRoberts to Head of Safety and hired Yale Cohen as Head of Brand Safety and Advertiser Solutions.
The two will have the unenviable task of leading X’s safety efforts, including its attempts to reassure advertisers that the platform doesn’t monetize or . The company said earlier this year it planned 100 new safety employees after much of its safety staff.
Head of safety has been a particularly fraught position since Elon Musk took over the company previously known as Twitter. Musk has previously clashed with his safety leads and McRoberts is the third person to hold the title in less than two years. Previously, Yoel Roth shortly after the disastrous rollout of Twitter Blue in 2022. Roth was replaced by Ella Irwin, who last year after Musk publicly criticized employees for enforcing policies around misgendering.
Not much is known about McRoberts, but she is apparently an existing member of X’s safety team (her X account is currently private and a appears to have been recently deleted). “During her time at X, she has led initiatives to increase transparency in our moderation practices through labels, improve security with passkeys, as well as building out our new Safety Center of Excellence in Austin,” X said in a statement.