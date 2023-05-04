Xbox app for PC now lets you find games based on accessibility features and estimated playtimes

Microsoft fine-tuned its discovery features in the Xbox app for PC this week. In addition, the desktop app’s April update adds the ability to sort by accessibility features and view collections based on how long it takes to finish them.

Microsoft first let developers add accessibility feature tags to their games in late 2021. Now, you can filter the All PC Games list in the Windows app to show results with specific accessibility features like a steady camera, narrated game menus or custom volume controls (among others). The update brings the desktop app up to speed with Xbox consoles, which already included accessibility filtering.

A byproduct of Microsoft’s HowLongToBeat integration last year, new collections make it easier to find games based on their approximate completion times. The new “Quick Games to Play” and “Longest Games” collections are on the PC app’s Home Screen. For example, HowLongToBeat’s estimates for Mass Effect 3 include 24 1 / 2 hours for the main story, an extra 11 hours to complete side quests and 50 total hours for completionists to wrap it all up. So if you’re hoping to avoid games requiring too much or too little investment, browsing these groups could be a handy way to find a starting point for your next adventure.