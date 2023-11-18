Xbox Black Friday deals include all time low console bundle and $20 off controllers

The Xbox Series S starter pack is down to a record low price in a Black Friday deal from Microsoft. The starter bundle for the 512GB Series S — which also includes a wireless controller and three months of Game Pass Ultimate — is just $240, compared to its normal price of $300. You can also pick up extra controllers at an exceptionally low price from Amazon right now, with a choice from a slew of different colors. The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is 31 percent off, bringing it down to $45 from its usual price of $65 for a $20 savings.

The Xbox Series S is the more budget-friendly, compact version of the console. It can run games at 120 frames per second and at resolutions above 1080p, and supports ray tracing for some titles. While it’s not as powerful as the more expensive Series X, it’s still one of the best gaming consoles around today for its price range. We gave it a review score of 85 when it came out (and dubbed it “the cutest console of the next generation”).

The current deal comes with three months of Game Pass Ultimate, which means buyers will get instant access to hundreds of popular games. There’s also a high-speed HDMI cable in the box alongside a wireless controller.

If the limitations of the Series S are too much, though, there are also Black Friday deals on Series X bundles. You can pick up the Series X with Diablo IV for just $440 at Walmart — a savings of over 20 percent, or $120 off. Or, if racing games are more your speed, Microsoft is selling the Xbox Series X bundled with Forza Horizon 5 for $450, shaving $50 off the usual price.

