Xbox test brings Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser to consoles

You might finally have a good reason to use the web browser on your console for more than the bare necessities. The Verge reports that Microsoft has started testing a version of its Chromium-based Edge browser on the Xbox One and Series X/S. Participate in the Alpha Skip-Ahead testing ring and you'll get a web experience that's more in line with the modern era, including better compatibility and syncing with Edge across multiple platforms.

This version is unsurprisingly buggy and doesn't include mouse or keyboard support. And while this theoretically enables access to Google Stadia, we wouldn't count on reliable access to that or other intensive web apps just yet.

It may take a while before there's a more polished version of the new Edge for Xbox. When it is ready, though, the new browser could make a better case for buying an Xbox if web surfing matters to you. Right now, the PlayStation 5 doesn't even have an easily accessible web browser (you have to rely on tricks to use it at all). While that could change, a Chromium-based Xbox browser could give Microsoft a comfortable head start.