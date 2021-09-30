Xbox Cloud Gaming goes live in Australia, Japan, Brazil and Mexico

Action JRPG 'Scarlet Nexus' is now on Game Pass.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|09.30.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
September 30th, 2021
In this article: xcloud, scarlet nexus, news, xbox cloud gaming, japan, gaming, redfall, starfield, microsoft, australia, mexico, brazil, xbox
A cloud-based console is displayed at the Microsoft Xbox stand during the Video games trade fair Gamescom in Cologne, western Germany, on August 21, 2019. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo credit should read INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
INA FASSBENDER via Getty Images

In the same week it began public tests of Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles, Microsoft is expanding the project formerly known as xCloud in other ways. Cloud Gaming is going live in Brazil and Mexico today, and in Australia and Japan on October 1st.

The company started testing xCloud in those four nations last November. It seems the preview proved popular, as players in Brazil packed out the Cloud Gaming servers even before Microsoft formally announced the test.

The expansion means that more than a billion people in 26 countries now have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. All they need is a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, a compatible device (like a computer, smartphone or tablet) and a strong-enough internet connection. Folks don't necessarily need a controller, as there are a bunch of games that have touch controls.

Microsoft made the announcement at Tokyo Game Show, where it had some other news up its sleeve. Action JRPG Scarlet Nexus just landed on Game Pass, for one thing. You can play it on consoles, PC and Cloud Gaming with touch controls.

The company is also localizing Starfield and Redfall, two major upcoming first-party games, for Japan. The Starfield localization is the biggest translation project Bethesda has ever tackled, as it involves more than 300 actors and north of 150,000 lines of dialogue.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget