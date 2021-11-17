Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming arrives on consoles

Starting today, the feature is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S systems in 25 markets.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|11.17.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
November 17th, 2021
In this article: xcloud, news, xbox cloud gaming, gear, gaming, microsoft, xbox series x, xbox series s, cloud gaming, xbox, video games
Xbox Series S
Jessica Conditt / Engadget

Following a limited test in September, Microsoft has begun rolling out cloud gaming support to additional Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. While the feature is still in beta, it’s now available to select Xbox console owners in 25 markets. Over the coming weeks, the company plans to scale the service to all Xbox systems in those regions. As before, you’ll need a Game Pass Ultimate subscription to use the service, but it’s no longer necessary to take part in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Insider programs.

Microsoft envisions a handful of scenarios where the ability to stream a game will be helpful. To start, it’s a way for people to try a Game Pass title without downloading it first. In much the same way, it also allows you to jump into a multiplayer game with your friends, even if you don’t have that title installed. Lastly, for Xbox One owners, it’s a chance to play Xbox Series X/S titles like The Medium and The Riftbreaker. For the best possible experience, you’ll still want to download your favorite games to your console. You’ll know if you can stream a Game Pass title if it has a cloud icon.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget