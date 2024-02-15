Xbox confirms four of its games are coming to more popular consoles

Times are a-changing at Xbox. The brand's leaders have confirmed plans to bring more Xbox games to other platforms — that almost definitely means PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Both of those consoles have a far larger install base than Xbox Series X/S, which are estimated to have shipped a combined 27 million units, compared with 54.8 million PS5s and nearly 140 million Switches.

On the latest edition of the Official Xbox Podcast, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer says his team is bringing four of its games to "the other consoles." He didn't name the titles, but contrary to previous rumors, Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are not coming to PS5 or Switch for now. Reports have suggested that Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Halo and Gears of War would be among those crossing the great divide.

Spencer did confirm that the Xbox games that are coming to PlayStation and Switch have been on Xbox and PC for at least a year already. "A couple of the games are community-driven games, new games, kind of first iterations of a franchise that have reached their full potential, let's say, on Xbox and PC — there's always growth, franchises that we obviously want to continue to invest in," he said.

"Two of the other games are smaller games that were never really meant to be built as kind of platform exclusives and all the fanfare that goes around that, but games that our teams really wanted to go build that we love supporting creative endeavors across our studios regardless of size," Spencer added. "And as they've realized their full potential on Xbox and PC, we see an opportunity to utilize the other platforms as a place to just drive more business value out of those games, allowing us to invest in maybe future iterations of those, so equals to those or just other games like that in our portfolio."

Spencer said Xbox isn't going to commit to porting other titles to more platforms beyond those four games just yet. He urged folks who play games on "those other platforms" not to assume every Xbox game will be come to their systems, but suggested that his team is going to take notes based on the impact of the initial four games and take things from there.

That said, this doesn't mark a major change in strategy, Spencer argued. Xbox's philosophy has long been about helping players access its games from anywhere, including through the cloud, and tiptoeing onto other consoles is just a part of that.

"By bringing these games to more players, we not only expand the reach and impact of those titles, but this will allow us to invest in either future versions of these games, or elsewhere in our first-party portfolio," an Xbox Wire blog post reads. "There is no fundamental change to our approach on exclusivity."

President of Game Content and Studios Matt Booty noted on the podcast that Xbox will continue to release its first-party games on Game Pass on their release date, and that "Game Pass will only be available on Xbox." Still, Booty acknowledged that Microsoft wants to bring more of its games to more players.

Meanwhile, Xbox President Sarah Bond assured fans that Microsoft isn't looking to get out of the console hardware business. In fact, the team has "some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we're going to share this holiday." Previous leaks indicated that Microsoft was building an all-digital version of the Xbox Series X that has improved Wi-Fi connectivity and more power efficiency.

Microsoft is also looking ahead to the next Xbox. "We're also invested in the next generation roadmap," Bond added. "And what we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they're building." A leak last September indicated that the next Xbox is slated to arrive in 2028 and that it will be support "cloud-hybrid games."

Microsoft's gaming division looks vastly different than it did a few months ago. The company finally completed its protracted $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard in October, significantly swelling its headcount in the process. In January, Microsoft said it was laying off 1,900 people from the gaming teams. It also canceled at least one game, a survival title that Blizzard was working on.

Even though the Activision acquisition immediately and significantly improved the bottom line of Microsoft's gaming division, the company is looking to make that part of the business more profitable. Reducing headcount is one way of doing that. Selling games to new audiences on other platforms is an arguably healthier approach, even though it might come at the expense of turning some former Xbox loyalists away from the brand.