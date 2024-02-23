Xbox controllers are on sale for $44 each, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Right now a bunch of Logitech accessories are discounted up to 25 percent. The sale puts the Pebble 2 Combo keyboard and mouse at $50, which is $10 off and matches its all time low. The same deal is also running at Logitech's site. We've previously recommended older versions of both in our guide to productivity mice and our MacBook accessories article. This Bluetooth keyboard and mouse duo are great for taking on the road and can quickly swap between three different devices with the push of a button.

The Brio 301 webcam got a shoutout in our guide to webcams and is now 25 percent off and down to $45 which matches previous lows.

The Signature M650 mouse is a pick in our stocking stuffer gift guide, and is on sale for $35, or $5 off the instead of the $40 list price. The left-handed version is also on sale. The deal is live at Logitech's site too.