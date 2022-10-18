The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is now customizable in Design Lab

Just over three years after Microsoft debuted the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (and a month after releasing a white version), the company is now helping players fully customize the look of the gamepad. You can personalize nearly every external part of the peripheral in the Xbox Design Lab.

Players can choose different colors for the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, buttons and, for the first time in the Design Lab, the thumbstick base and ring. Other customization options include a choice between a cross-shaped or faceted D-pad and a laser-engraved message of up to 16 characters on the rear.

What's more, you'll be able to swap in different components. You might opt to have metallic paddles or thumbsticks with different shapes and sizes. The thumbsticks also have adjustable tension. In addition, you can remap the buttons and change the color of the Xbox button light in the Xbox Accessories app. Microsoft says the controller has up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge and it should easily pair with an Xbox console or Windows PC, as well as smartphones and tablets.

An Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 that you customize in Design Lab will start at $150. You can also buy personalized accessory packs. A bundle of the controller and all Elite components will run you $210. You'll be able to customize an Elite Series 2 controller in any market where Design Lab is available, including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand and other countries in Europe and Asia Pacific.