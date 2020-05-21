Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

Special Olympics virtual event will have athletes compete in 'Forza 7'

The Games have been postponed, but 11 countries will be represented on May 30th.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Forza Motorsport 7 Driver Posing By The Cars
Forza Motorsport 7 Microsoft

Two years after Xbox linked up with the Special Olympics for the Games’ first esports event, they’re teaming up for a new virtual event this summer. The coronavirus pandemic has scrubbed the Olympics and Special Olympics for 2020, so 35 athletes representing 11 countries will get together for some competition in Forza Motorsport 7 on May 30th and an award ceremony that will be hosted in Minecraft.

Besides connecting athletes as well as families, friends and fans, they’re spreading information on how to volunteer with the Special Olympics, and taking Microsoft Rewards donations that the company will match. The live stream starts at 3 PM ET on MixerXbox YouTube, or Twitch.

In this article: Xbox One, Forza Motorsport 7, Xbox, Microsoft, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

View
Facebook Messenger adds pop-ups to warn users about scams

Facebook Messenger adds pop-ups to warn users about scams

View
AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

View
Vivo explains the X50 Pro's gimbal-like camera stabilization

Vivo explains the X50 Pro's gimbal-like camera stabilization

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr