Special Olympics virtual event will have athletes compete in 'Forza 7'

Two years after Xbox linked up with the Special Olympics for the Games’ first esports event, they’re teaming up for a new virtual event this summer. The coronavirus pandemic has scrubbed the Olympics and Special Olympics for 2020, so 35 athletes representing 11 countries will get together for some competition in Forza Motorsport 7 on May 30th and an award ceremony that will be hosted in Minecraft.

Besides connecting athletes as well as families, friends and fans, they’re spreading information on how to volunteer with the Special Olympics, and taking Microsoft Rewards donations that the company will match. The live stream starts at 3 PM ET on Mixer, Xbox YouTube, or Twitch.